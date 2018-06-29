Backup your Mac or PC w/ WD’s easystore 8TB External HDD: $144.50 (Reg. $200)

Best Buy’s official eBay store is currently offering the WD easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $144.49 shipped when coupon code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. That’s over 25% off the going rate and while it has sold for about $15 less in the past, this is the best price currently available. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

WD easystore 8TB Hard Drive features:

Keep data safe on this Western Digital hard drive. Its automatic backup software ensures your files are saved in case you forget, and its USB 3.0 interface allows transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps. This Western Digital hard drive has an 8TB capacity to store your entire library.