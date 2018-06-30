Best Buy July 4th sale arrives w/ $250 off MacBooks, iPhone deals, Philips Hue, TVs, more

Best Buy has officially launched its much-anticipated 4th of July sale. Slated to run through Wednesday, you’ll find deals across just about every category including Apple, 4K TVs, smart home accessories and more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for in-store pickup and enjoy your new gear this weekend. Our top picks are below.

Leading the way is $200 off various MacBook models, which includes the 12-inch and Pro line. Grab a student discount to save an extra $50 off. If you’ve been eyeing the larger 256 or 512GB capacity, this is a great time to purchase. If you prefer a desktop solution, the 21-inch 4K Retina iMac is marked down to $1,250, which is good for $250 off the regular price.

Best Buy is also taking up to $200 off iPhone 8, including the recently-released (PRODUCT)RED. You’ll be able to grab this device on a payment plan on any of the popular carriers starting at $21.66 per month.

Other notable deals in Best Buy’s sale include: