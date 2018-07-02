Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 8:03 am ET

FREE
View Comments

We’ve finally made it to July, and Amazon is now offering a fresh batch of Kindle First Reads freebies. Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service receive early access to new Kindle books for free (Reg. $6) before these titles are released.

Drop by the official Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s freebies. Prime members can download one of the six eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. Those without a subscription can still pick up an individual title for $1.99 (Reg. $6). Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.

July Amazon First Reads titles include:

FREE

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
Media

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp