Amazon Gold Box highlighted by NETEAR Arlo Pro 2 Security System for $483 (Reg. $680)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 8:52 am ET

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep savings on security and surveillance systems. Our top pick is a 3-pack of NETGEAR Arlo Pro 2 Security Cameras for $483 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy offers this bundle for $680 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle ships with three full 1080p HD wire-free cameras, free 7-day cloud monitoring and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

NETGEAR Arlo Pro 2 Security Cameras feature:

  • 100% Wire-free – Free of power cords and wiring hassles
  • 1080p HD – High quality video with sharper and brighter details
  • Activity Zones – Highlight areas in your camera’s view where you want to receive motion alerts (Available when plugged in and used indoors)
  • Optional 24/7 Continuous Video Recording – Upgrade to keep nonstop recordings in the cloud (Available when plugged in and used indoors)
  • 3-Second Look Back – Capture activity 3 seconds before a triggered event (Available when plugged in and used indoors)
