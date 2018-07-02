Anker July 4th Sale discounts favorite iPhone/Android accessories, more from $7

- Jul. 2nd 2018 9:40 am ET

Anker’s July 4th sale at Amazon is here with deals across some of its most popular products. As usual, free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Prices are as marked this time around, so you won’t have to worry about any pesky promo codes.

Leading the way is Anker’s PowerWave 7.5W Qi Charger with wall adapter for $31.99, which is down from the usual $45+ price tag. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention. Includes full 7.5W charging speeds for iPhone X and 10W for Samsung flagship devices. Ships with wall charger and cable. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals at Amazon include:

An expanded charging surface, adaptive technology, and advanced safety systems combine to create PowerWave, the premiere wireless charger from Anker. Advanced technology detects your wireless charge-compatible devices, delivering up to 7.5W for Apple devices, and 10W for Samsung. A state-of-the-art internal cooling fan prevents overheating and slowdown, maintaining high-speed charging from 0% to full.

