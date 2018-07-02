AOC’s 35-inch Curved Monitor returns to all-time low at $300 (25% off), more

Newegg offers the AOC C3583FQ 1080p 35-inch Curved Monitor for $299.99 shipped when code EMCPWPR22 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and matches the lowest we’ve seen. Includes two HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort inputs alongside built-in speakers. Reviews are still coming in, but AOC monitors are highly-rated at Amazon.
We also spotted the LG 29-inch 1080p UltraWide monitor at $184 shipped at BuyDig when code SYNC has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $146 discount compared to Best Buy, matches our previous mention and is the best available. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
AOC 35-inch Curved Monitor features:
- 35″ curved VA panel
- 2560×1080, 21:9 ratio
- 4ms response time
- 160Hz refresh rate
- 50M:1 contrast ratio
- Inputs: VGA + DVI + DP + 2xHDMI
- 5Wx2 Speaker