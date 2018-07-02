AOC’s 35-inch Curved Monitor returns to all-time low at $300 (25% off), more

- Jul. 2nd 2018 4:36 pm ET

Newegg offers the AOC C3583FQ 1080p 35-inch Curved Monitor for $299.99 shipped when code EMCPWPR22 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and matches the lowest we’ve seen. Includes two HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort inputs alongside built-in speakers. Reviews are still coming in, but AOC monitors are highly-rated at Amazon.

We also spotted the LG 29-inch 1080p UltraWide monitor at $184 shipped at BuyDig when code SYNC has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $146 discount compared to Best Buy, matches our previous mention and is the best available. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

AOC 35-inch Curved Monitor features:

  • 35″ curved VA panel
  • 2560×1080, 21:9 ratio
  • 4ms response time
  • 160Hz refresh rate
  • 50M:1 contrast ratio
  • Inputs: VGA + DVI + DP + 2xHDMI
  • 5Wx2 Speaker

