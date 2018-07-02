Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rebuild 3, Dr. Seuss, Skee-Ball, more

- Jul. 2nd 2018 10:01 am ET

View Comments

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Vocabulary, Skee-Ball Plus, Dr. Seuss, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, Warhammer: Doomwheel and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Vocabulary – Learn New Words: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Autogram – Tool for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Skee-Ball Plus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The EO Bar: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Find my Fitbit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Warhammer: Doomwheel: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: How to Cook Everything Veg: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: How to Cook Everything: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II, Witcher 3 & Rayman Legends $20 ea, more

More Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Hearts Tournament: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: History Events: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cut the Buttons HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hitman GO: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Deus Ex GO: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lara Croft GO: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Montessorium: Intro to Letters: $4 (Reg. $5)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard