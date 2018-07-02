Corsair’s K66 Mechanical Keyboard falls to new Amazon low at $50 (30% off), more

Amazon offers the Corsair K66 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $70, today’s price drop beats our previous mention by $5 and hits a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, it still fetches $75 at Newegg. Rated 4.3/5 stars from just under 200 shoppers.

We’re also seeing the G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780 RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $99.52 shipped when code 26KEYS has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $25 discount and is the lowest offer we’re currently seeing. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Corsair K66 Mechanical Keyboard features:

Gold contact CHERRY MX red mechanical gaming keyswitches deliver the ultimate performance and competitive advantage

Dedicated multimedia and Volume controls to adjust your Audio without interrupting your game

100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover ensures your commands and simultaneous keystrokes always register the way you intended

CUE support enables sophisticated macro programming