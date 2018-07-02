Dell’s Black Friday in July sale has discounts on desktops, laptops, TVs, more

Dell is currently having its Black Friday in July sale where you can score some major discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors, TVs, and more. Our top pick is the Inspiron Desktop with 4GHz i5/8GB/1TB/GTX 1060 3GB for $949.99 shipped. Also included with this computer is a 27-inch 1080p monitor. Regularly $1,050 directly from Dell, you’re saving $100 off MSRP and getting a free monitor with this sale. If you’ve been wanting to get a good desktop that’ll last you a while, this bundle is great. The previous generation to this desktop is rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of Best Buy shoppers.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Our top picks:
- Dell 23″ 1080p Monitor: $150 (Reg. $240)
- Built-in Qi Wireless Charger
- Bose QC25 ANC Headphones: $169 (Reg. $200)
- Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop: $180 (Reg. $230)
- 2.6GHz/4GB/32GB SSD
- Inspiron 15 3000: $350 (Reg. $450)
- 2GHz i3/8GB/1TB
- LG 49″ 4K Smart UHDTV: $399 ($500 value)
- Bonus $100 GC included
- Bose Companion 5 Speaker System: $400 (Reg. $500)
Dell Inspiron Desktop w/ 27″ Monitor features:
- i5-8400
- 8GB DDR4
- (Upgradable to 32GB)
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
- 27-inch 1080p monitor
- 802.11bgn
- Bluetooth 4.0
- DVD-RW Drive