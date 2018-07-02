Dell’s Black Friday in July sale has discounts on desktops, laptops, TVs, more

- Jul. 2nd 2018 1:48 pm ET

Dell is currently having its Black Friday in July sale where you can score some major discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors, TVs, and more. Our top pick is the Inspiron Desktop with 4GHz i5/8GB/1TB/GTX 1060 3GB for $949.99 shipped. Also included with this computer is a 27-inch 1080p monitor. Regularly $1,050 directly from Dell, you’re saving $100 off MSRP and getting a free monitor with this sale. If you’ve been wanting to get a good desktop that’ll last you a while, this bundle is great. The previous generation to this desktop is rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of Best Buy shoppers.

Our top picks:

Dell Inspiron Desktop w/ 27″ Monitor features:

  • i5-8400
  • 8GB DDR4
    • (Upgradable to 32GB)
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
  • 27-inch 1080p monitor
  • 802.11bgn
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • DVD-RW Drive
