Automate your cleaning w/ an ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $330)

Today only, Woot is offering the ECOVACS Deebot N78 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in refurbished condition for $99.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, shipping will be $5. That’s $230 off the original price, $40+ off the going rate for refurbished units found at Amazon or TechRabbit, and is the lowest price we have tracked. Pick up this robot to automate the vacuuming in your home. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.

Ecovacs Deebot N78 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner features: