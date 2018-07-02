EVOLAND action-adventure RPG matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5) + more

- Jul. 2nd 2018 4:51 pm ET

View Comments

In celebration of the release of EVOLAND 2, you can download the original game for $1. That’s matching the all-time low on the regularly $5 action-adventure title. And remember, you can still grab EVOLAND 2 for $4 (Reg. $7). Both games take you through “the history of classic adventure and RPG gaming” starting from the 8-bit era right up to those chunky N64 polygons. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, you’ll find more details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

iOS Universal: EVOLAND: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: EVOLAND 2: $4 (Reg. $7)

EVOLAND Features:

As you progress through the game, you unlock new technologies, gameplay systems and ever-improving graphics. From monochrome to full 3D graphics and from turn-based battles to real-time boss fights, Evoland makes you live the evolution of adventure gaming – all with plenty of humour and nods to moments from classic games.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard