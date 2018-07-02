Green Deals: 4-pack Dimmable Edison-style LED Light Bulbs $18, more

Kohree (99% positive feedback from 16,000) via Amazon offers a four-pack of Dimmable Edison LED Light Bulbs for $17.99 Prime shipped when promo code ZQ7B7YZJ is applied during checkout. Regularly $22 or more, this is the second best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Go for these LED bulbs as a way to introduce vintage styling in your home while still saving energy. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include: