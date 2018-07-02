Green Deals: 4-pack Dimmable Edison-style LED Light Bulbs $18, more

- Jul. 2nd 2018 2:19 pm ET

Kohree (99% positive feedback from 16,000) via Amazon offers a four-pack of Dimmable Edison LED Light Bulbs for $17.99 Prime shipped when promo code ZQ7B7YZJ is applied during checkout. Regularly $22 or more, this is the second best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Go for these LED bulbs as a way to introduce vintage styling in your home while still saving energy. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include:

Set the mood with this antique style Edison light bulb. Whether your style is traditional, contemporary industrial or modern, vintage lighting can add a timeless charm to your space. It provides a great nostalgic look without sacrificing your electric bills. Gives a full 360 degree light omni-directional and are ideal for restaurant, living rooms, dining rooms, bed rooms & recreation rooms. These bulbs are dimmable making them a perfect fit for any application both indoor and outdoor!

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
