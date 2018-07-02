Dock your iPhone and Apple Watch on this charging stand for $10 Prime shipped

OLEBR Direct (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Apple Watch and iPhone charging stand for $9.90 when checking out with code WDLFPQPJ. Prime members will score free shipping, which is available on orders over $25 as well. That’s good for an $8 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $5 and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

This stand requires that you use your own Lightning and Apple Watch charging cables.