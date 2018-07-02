Dock your iPhone and Apple Watch on this charging stand for $10 Prime shipped

- Jul. 2nd 2018 3:59 pm ET

View Comments

OLEBR Direct (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Apple Watch and iPhone charging stand for $9.90 when checking out with code WDLFPQPJ. Prime members will score free shipping, which is available on orders over $25 as well. That’s good for an $8 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $5 and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

This stand requires that you use your own Lightning and Apple Watch charging cables.

OLEBR iPhone charging stand features:

  • Compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 / Series 2 / Series 1 / Nike+/Hermes / Edition, workable for both 38mm and 42mm
  • Vertical Charging Station for iPhone X/8/8 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s/ iPhone 6s plus, iPhone 6/ iPhone 6 plus, iPhone5/5s.(iPhone or Lighting cable not included)
  • Constructed of High Quality Silicone and Metal, perfectly finished for a solid build, highlights edge and smooth surface. 
  • Requires Installing the original Apple Lightning cable and apple watch Magnetic Charger. Works just fine with or without a case, which means you do not have to take the case off when charging your iPhone.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

OLEBR

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go