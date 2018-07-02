Kano’s Pixel Kit teaches you how to code with LED lights for $55 (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Kano Pixel Kit for $54.93 shipped. Normally selling for $80 at Best Buy and direct from Kano, that’s good for a $25 discount and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Reviews are a bit mixed here, but from owning the Pixel Kit myself, I can definitely recommend it to anyone looking to learn how to code.

Kano Pixel Kit features:

Build and code 128 dazzling lights and 16 million colors. Everything you need in one box.

With playful step-by-step challenges you’ll learn to code your own lightshows, games and apps.

Paint pictures, build animations, make lights dance to music. Drag blocks, inspect JavaScript. See creations come to life instantly.

Works wirelessly with Mac, PC, Linux and any Kano Computer Kit.