Kano’s Pixel Kit teaches you how to code with LED lights for $55 (Reg. $80)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 11:42 am ET

View Comments

Amazon offers the Kano Pixel Kit for $54.93 shipped. Normally selling for $80 at Best Buy and direct from Kano, that’s good for a $25 discount and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Reviews are a bit mixed here, but from owning the Pixel Kit myself, I can definitely recommend it to anyone looking to learn how to code.

Kano Pixel Kit features:

  • Build and code 128 dazzling lights and 16 million colors. Everything you need in one box.
  • With playful step-by-step challenges you’ll learn to code your own lightshows, games and apps.
  • Paint pictures, build animations, make lights dance to music. Drag blocks, inspect JavaScript. See creations come to life instantly.
  • Works wirelessly with Mac, PC, Linux and any Kano Computer Kit.

