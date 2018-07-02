LEGO Technic Extreme Adventure kit gets first discount to $145 (20% off), more from $28

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Extreme Adventure kit (42069) for $144.98 shipped. Typically selling for $180, today’s price drop is good for a savings of 20% and is the first notable discount we’re tracking. This 2,382-piece set measures up to 17-inches long and can be reconfigured into a second build. Head below for more deals.
Other notable LEGO deals at Amazon:
- Technic Air Race Jet: $145 (Reg. $160)
- first price drop
- Ultimate Battle for Asgard: $28 (Reg. $50)
- City Arctic Scout Truck: $48 (Reg. $59)
- T. Rex Transport: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Technic Racing Yacht: $34 (Reg. $40)
- Bane Toxic Truck Attack: $34 (Reg. $50)
No terrain is too tough, no weather is too treacherous for the LEGO Technic Extreme Adventure vehicle, and it’s certain to be a hit with your builder. LEGO fans can role play exciting missions in remote corners of the world, taking advantage of the authentic details and engineering for added value. A great addition to your list for the next gift-giving occasion. 2-in-1 model: rebuilds into a Mobile Base Vehicle.