LEGO Technic Extreme Adventure kit gets first discount to $145 (20% off), more from $28

- Jul. 2nd 2018 1:53 pm ET

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Extreme Adventure kit (42069) for $144.98 shipped. Typically selling for $180, today’s price drop is good for a savings of 20% and is the first notable discount we’re tracking. This 2,382-piece set measures up to 17-inches long and can be reconfigured into a second build. Head below for more deals.

Other notable LEGO deals at Amazon:

No terrain is too tough, no weather is too treacherous for the LEGO Technic Extreme Adventure vehicle, and it’s certain to be a hit with your builder. LEGO fans can role play exciting missions in remote corners of the world, taking advantage of the authentic details and engineering for added value. A great addition to your list for the next gift-giving occasion. 2-in-1 model: rebuilds into a Mobile Base Vehicle.

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more

