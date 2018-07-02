Bring home the Lodge Cast Iron Frying Pan w/ lid for just $20 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is offering the 3-Quart Lodge Cast Iron Covered Chicken Fryer (L8CF3) for $19.91. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $26 and $30 over the last few months, this is matching the Amazon low and the best price we can find. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds much like Lodge’s Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven which is currently on sale for $29. More details below.

Lodge Cast Iron Covered Chicken Fryer:

  • Heavy cast-iron for superior heat retention
  • Tips on underside of lid allow condensing liquid to moisten food
  • Pre-seasoned for nonstick finish
  • 3-quart, 10-1/4-inch diameter, 3 inches deep
  • Small handle opposite larger one

