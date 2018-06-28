Lodge’s highly-rated Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven now $30.50 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the 5-Quart Lodge Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven (L8DD3) for $30.49 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly between $40 and $55, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since the holidays last year and $1 below our previous mention. Home Depot sells it at $40, for comparison. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.
Lodge Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven:
- 5-quart pre-seasoned cast-iron Dutch oven and casserole with skillet cover
- Sturdy, integrated side handles on base and lid for secure transport
- Cover converts to 10.25 inch Skillet. Use on all cooking surfaces, grills and campfires. Sauté, sear, fry, bake and stir fry to heart’s content
- Hand washing recommended; oven-safe
- Measures approximately 10-1/4 by 13 by 5-1/2 inches