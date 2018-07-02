Pick up this minimalistic MacBook case for $7.50 Prime shipped in two colors

Beeebo-US (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the dodocool 13-inch MacBook Sleeve in both colors for $7.49 Prime shipped when promo code QTMZEFOY is applied during checkout. Recently selling for $12+, it just dropped to $10 and you’re saving an extra $2.50 today. This is a low-cost way to haul your MacBook and accessories. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
dodocool 13-inch MacBook Sleeve features:
- Provide one main compartment for a laptop up to 13.3″, one smaller front compartment for tablets, magazines, e-book readers and more, two back pockets for cellphones, earphones, wallets and more.
- Premium felt exterior and soft suede interior help prevent scratches and bumps. The Velcro closure helps to secure your laptop while allowing for easy and convenient access.
- Specially designed for Apple 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. Well compatible with most laptops/notebooks/ultrabooks with a display of up to 13.3 inches.