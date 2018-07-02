Pick up this minimalistic MacBook case for $7.50 Prime shipped in two colors

- Jul. 2nd 2018 1:19 pm ET

View Comments

Beeebo-US (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the dodocool 13-inch MacBook Sleeve in both colors for $7.49 Prime shipped when promo code QTMZEFOY is applied during checkout. Recently selling for $12+, it just dropped to $10 and you’re saving an extra $2.50 today. This is a low-cost way to haul your MacBook and accessories. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

dodocool 13-inch MacBook Sleeve features:

  • Provide one main compartment for a laptop up to 13.3″, one smaller front compartment for tablets, magazines, e-book readers and more, two back pockets for cellphones, earphones, wallets and more.
  • Premium felt exterior and soft suede interior help prevent scratches and bumps. The Velcro closure helps to secure your laptop while allowing for easy and convenient access.
  • Specially designed for Apple 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. Well compatible with most laptops/notebooks/ultrabooks with a display of up to 13.3 inches.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

dodocool

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp