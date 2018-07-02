Pixel Pals game collectables are up to 33% off: Mario, Sonic, and more starting at $10

- Jul. 2nd 2018 4:27 pm ET

from $10
Amazon is currently offering up to 33% off several Pixel Pals game collectables. Our top pick is the Super Mario Bros 3 Raccoon Mario collectable for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, free shipping is offered on orders that exceed $25. Also available at Best Buy with in-store pickup and free shipping on orders that exceed $35. That’s $5 off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Showcase your enthusiasm for Mario with this light-up collectable. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Take a look below for some additional options and don’t forget to take a look at our hands-on review.

Other Pixel Pals collectables on sale:

Super Mario Bros 3 Racoon Mario features:

  • Collectible pixel-art renditions of your favorite iconic characters- perfect for gamers and Super Mario fans
  • It lights up- use on/Off Switch on back of Figure to make Mario look like he just stepped out of a video game
  • At close to 6 inches tall, Mario is featured in Raccoon form after acquiring the Super Leaf
  • Powered by 2 AAA batteries (batteries not included)
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo
