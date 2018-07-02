Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45

It’s officially hot outside and one of the best way to have fun with guests outdoors is to throw a pool party. It gets everyone out of the house, and you’ve got a great activity that will keep adults and kids busy all day. So, it’s time to break out the swimsuits and sunscreen and start planning an ultimate pool party. Keep scrolling to see some of the best accessories for your pool party under $45.

Load up the cooler with ice and refreshing drinks to keep your guests cool and hydrated. One of our favorite accessories to keep drinks cool is the Amscan Palm Tree Inflatable Cooler for $13. It can serve drinks in the pool for easy access or set it on a table as a festive centerpiece. With over 300 reviews this cooler is rated 3.6/5 stars. You can also use the oversized Mason glass beverage dispenser to serve homemade drinks such as lemonade, iced tea or your own custom concoction.

Serve up some good competition with the Intex Pool Volleyball Game. The set comes with an inflatable base so it floats on the water, a volleyball to play with and repair patch for just $17.

Another great option is the Texas Recreation Super Soft Ring Toss Game that’s simple and fun for the entire family. The pieces float so there is no need to dive to grab the rings and if someone accidentally gets hit by a ring they’re soft, so no one will get hurt.

Spread out beach towels for your guests to dry off after a dip in the pool. Amazon currently has a set of 6 Turkish fast drying beach towels for just $45. These towels would not only be great for your guests, but would also look great over chairs as a decoration. They come in a wide variety of colors and once the party is over these towels take up very little space compared to a normal beach towel.

Floats are a must-have during a pool party and there are so many creative and fun options on the market this summer. One of our favorites is the Lilac Donut Inner Tube Float that’s filled with rainbow sprinkles and will add a fun touch to your pool. Another very on-trend float that will standout is the Floral Flamingo. Your guests will love both of these floats for pictures and relaxation. Plus, they’re both priced at under $40.

Which one of these items for your pool party will you be adding?