Prima Game Guides up to 50% off: Super Mario Odyssey $10, more from $7.50

GameStop is currently offering some of its Prima game strategy guides for up to 50% off with free in-store pickup. If your cart total exceeds $35, you will receive free shipping. Our top pick is the Super Mario Odyssey Collector’s Edition Official Strategy Guide for $9.99. That’s nearly 60% off the rate found at Walmart, Target, or Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to see more game guides on sale.
More Prima game guides on sale:
- Splatoon 2: $7.49 (Reg. $12)
- Far Cry 5 Collector’s Edition: $10 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Collector’s Edition: $15 (Reg. $30)
- …and more…
Super Mario Odyssey Collector’s Edition Guide features:
- Exclusive Double Sided Poster!
- Embark on a Cap-tivating Journey! Grab this guide and pack your bags! Inside you’ll find everything a discerning traveler needs to make the most of your adventures.
- Explore! Uncover every secret, solve every puzzle, and defeat every enemy that stands in Mario’s way.
- Discover! Our detailed maps show you just where to find every Power Moon and Regional Coin.
- Capture! Learn how best to utilize Mario’s new friend, Cappy, to take control of familiar faces and new adversaries. That’s Not All! Grab amazing souvenirs, fill your closet with regional outfits, earn every Achievement, and More!
- Free Mobile-Friendly eGuide: Includes a code to access the eGuide, a web-access version of the complete guide, optimized for a second-screen experience.