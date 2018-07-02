Samsung’s 55-inch QLED Curved Smart UHDTV gets a 45% discount to $1,000 shipped

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Samsung 55-inch QLED HDR Curved Smart UHDTV for $999.95 shipped. Normally selling for around $1,800 at retailers like Amazon, this is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen on Samsung’s high-end UHDTV and the lowest it has sold for. Includes four HDMI inputs alongside three USB ports, smart features and more. Over 130 shoppers having left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Samsung 55-inch Curved UHDTV features:

UHD 3840 x 2160 Curved LED Panel

HDR10 Support

Motion Rate 240 for Reduced Motion Blur

Screen Mirroring Technology

Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity

Access Samsung Smart Hub & Apps

Full Web Browser

4 x HDMI / 3 x USB

Q | 4K Color Drive Elite

All Connectivity via One Connect Box