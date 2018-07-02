Samsung’s 55-inch QLED Curved Smart UHDTV gets a 45% discount to $1,000 shipped

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Samsung 55-inch QLED HDR Curved Smart UHDTV for $999.95 shipped. Normally selling for around $1,800 at retailers like Amazon, this is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen on Samsung’s high-end UHDTV and the lowest it has sold for. Includes four HDMI inputs alongside three USB ports, smart features and more. Over 130 shoppers having left a 4.8/5 star rating.
Samsung 55-inch Curved UHDTV features:
- UHD 3840 x 2160 Curved LED Panel
- HDR10 Support
- Motion Rate 240 for Reduced Motion Blur
- Screen Mirroring Technology
- Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Access Samsung Smart Hub & Apps
- Full Web Browser
- 4 x HDMI / 3 x USB
- Q | 4K Color Drive Elite
- All Connectivity via One Connect Box