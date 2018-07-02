Add 64GB of SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 storage to your Mac for $16 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $16.15 Prime shipped. Regularly $23 direct from SanDisk, and on sale for $20 at Best Buy, this is within pennies of the Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s compact flash drives are a great way to add storage to your system without a bulky flash drive hanging out the side. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive features:
- A compact, plug-and-stay, high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive that’s ideal for adding more storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more
- Simple, fast way to add up to 256GB of storage to your device
- Read speeds up to 130MB/s1
- Write up to 15X faster than standard USB 2.0 drives1
- Move a full-length movie to the drive in less than 30 seconds