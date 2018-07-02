Protect your home w/ SimpliSafe’s 12-Piece Security System at $300 ($430 value)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 9:05 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the SimpliSafe 12-Piece Home Security System with HD Camera & Smoke Detector for $299.99 shipped. A similar bundle goes for just under $300 at Best Buy, but without the camera or smoke detectorWhen adding in the value of those two accessories, you’re saving over $130 off the going rate and today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen this package sell for. With over 5,300 shoppers having left a review, 91% rate the security system at 4+/5 stars.

The SimpliSafe bundle includes the base station with keypad, four entry sensors, motion sensor, glass-break sensor, one keychain remote, and water sensor alongside the added camera and smoke detector.

SimpliSafe 12-Piece Security System features:

  • Practically invisible: The sensors are designed to stay out of your way so you won’t even notice them.
  • Base station: backup battery; 85-decibel siren; voice prompts
  • Keypad: home/away modes
  • Motion sensor has a 30′ range, 90-degree field of view, and pets under 50 lbs do not trigger alarm
  • Smoke detector: photoelectric sensors
  • Security camera: HD live streaming; motion alerts; intelligent motion detection algorithm; night vision; 120-degree diagonal field of view; privacy shutter

