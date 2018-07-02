Get Sony’s Xperia XZ1 Compact 32GB Android Smartphone for $360 shipped ($80 off)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 9:57 am ET

Amazon offers the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $359.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $10 and is the lowest we’ve seen it go at Amazon. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review or check out the video down below. 

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact features:

  • 19MP main camera with Motion Eye system and enhanced Predictive Hybrid Autofocus with rapid-fire burst capability. 3D scanning technology for capturing high-resolution 3D models
  • 4.6” HD TRILUMINOUS display and encased in rigid full-metal compact design without any partition lines.
  • SmartAmp and S-Force Front Surround Sound. High Resolution Audio capability with DSEE-HX, LDAC, and Digital Noise Cancellation.
  • Android Oreo platform. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Supported by LTE (4G) Cat 15, 4GB RAM, and 32GB UFS

