Score 3 months of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited Family Plan: $3 (up to $30 value)

Amazon is currently offering 3 months of its FreeTime Unlimited Family Plan for $2.99. That’s a savings of $21 for Prime members and $27 for those who are not subscribed to the service. This promotion is available to new customers only. FreeTime Unlimited provides access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games. Don’t forget to set a reminder to cancel if you do not want to be charged the regular rate after the prepaid period expires. To learn more about FreeTime Unlimited, take a look at our recent coverage of the service.

