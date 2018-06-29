Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service

It can be tough in 2018 to manage your child’s access to screen-time with devices, be it an iPad, Fire Tablet or gaming console, at just about every turn these days. Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service looks to curb those parental worries with curated content and a robust dashboard that helps mange your child’s time in front of a screen each day. Not familiar with FreeTime Unlimited? We’ll explain it all below and detail how you can get a free trial.

What is Amazon FreeTime Unlimited?

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is a subscription plan to content curated by Amazon that’s deemed appropriate for children. It’s available on Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices along with an Alexa skill that can be leveraged on Amazon’s kid-focused Echo Dot.

FreeTime Unlimited includes access to over 15,000 apps, along with various content from respected sources like PBS Kids, Disney and others. One big draw for parents is integrated controls from a remote dashboard that help limit screen-time and what content is available.

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices.

How much does Amazon FreeTime Unlimited Cost?

Amazon charges Prime members $2.99 per month for its FreeTime Unlimited Service. That price goes up to $4.99 per month without a Prime membership. There’s also a family option for up to four children, which starts at $6.99 per month. You can save even further by opting for a one-year pre-paid plan for $83 or $119. However, with the purchase of a Fire Kids Edition tablet, you’ll receive a one-year subscription included with the device.

Are there free trials to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited?

Yes, new subscribers can try Amazon FreeTime Unlimited for one month. A compatible Fire Tablet, Kindle, Echo, iOS or Android device is required to sign-up. Be sure to note that your trial will automatically extend after a month to the usual $3 or $5 rate. Learn more about free trials here.

If you’re ready to jump into Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, you can do some on this landing page or on a compatible device. You can expect Amazon to continue to add additional content throughout 2018, as it has proven over and over that kid-focused devices are a priority. The reality is, managing your kid’s devices is a tricky proposition, and Amazon makes it a bit easier with FreeTime Unlimited.