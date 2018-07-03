Best Buy has this 115-Can Mini Beverage Cooler for $230 (Reg. up to $375)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 3:48 pm ET

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler (NS-BC120BS8) for $229.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s as much as $145 off the regular price and the best price we can find. The best Amazon listings have it up way up at $390. Perfect for the lake house or the basement, this mini fridge carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Best Buy customers.

Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler:

Chill up to 115 cans or bottles in this Insignia beverage cooler. The interior LED light and clear glass front panel let you identify beverages inside without opening the door, and the removable interior shelves simplify organization. This Insignia beverage cooler has an interior fan and adjustable temperature controls to ensure efficient cooling.

