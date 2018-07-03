Grab a Coleman FlipLid Mini Cooler for your summer day trips, now just $8

Amazon is offering the 5-Quart Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler in red for $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly between $10 and $13, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and perfect for your summer day trips. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.
Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler:
Take a cooler and a mini table with you to your next event when you bring along a Coleman 5 Quart FlipLid Cooler. Large enough to hold 6 cans, you’ll have plenty of space to pack a full meal. Whether you’re bringing lunch to work or heading out for an afternoon picnic, the bail handle makes getting to your destination easy. Once you arrive, the FlipLid hinged lid flips over for use as a tray with molded beverage holders. When the fun is done, the EZ-Clean top wipes clean, so you’re ready for your next fun adventure.