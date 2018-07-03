Grab a Coleman FlipLid Mini Cooler for your summer day trips, now just $8

- Jul. 3rd 2018 11:34 am ET

View Comments

Amazon is offering the 5-Quart Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler in red for $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly between $10 and $13, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and perfect for your summer day trips. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler:

Take a cooler and a mini table with you to your next event when you bring along a Coleman 5 Quart FlipLid Cooler. Large enough to hold 6 cans, you’ll have plenty of space to pack a full meal. Whether you’re bringing lunch to work or heading out for an afternoon picnic, the bail handle makes getting to your destination easy. Once you arrive, the FlipLid hinged lid flips over for use as a tray with molded beverage holders. When the fun is done, the EZ-Clean top wipes clean, so you’re ready for your next fun adventure.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Coleman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard