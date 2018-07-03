GAP Factory has deals on t-shirts, shorts, dresses, shoes & more from $6

Update your wardrobe with Gap Factory’s 50% to 70% off almost everything sitewide 4th of July sale. Plus, take an extra 15% off your purchase with promo code SHINE at checkout. Shipping adds $7, or spend $100+ to receive free delivery.

Our top picks for men include:

  • Everyday Space-Dyed Crewneck $6 (Orig. $25): This casual t-shirt can be worn with jeans or shorts alike.
  • 10-inch Lived-In Shorts $13 (Orig. $40): With twelve color options to choose from, these shorts will be a go-to in your wardrobe.
  • Straight Fit Jeans $20 (Orig. $50): Infused with stretch, the straight fit jeans will be comfortable for everyday wear.
  • Short-Sleeve Polo in Slub $12 (Orig. $30): A great polo shirt that can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Our top picks for women include:

  • 3-inch Pull-On Utility Shorts $9 (Orig. $35): Its drawstring waist will be comfortable and these shorts can be worn with blouses, tank tops and more.
  • Open Front Cardigan $14 (Orig. $45): Everyone should have a cardigan in their wardrobe and I love the cut and lightweight material of this one.
  • Mid Rise Jeggings $21 (Orig. $60): With a dark wash, these jeans will be flattering and slimming on any body type.
  • V-Neck T-Shirt Dress in Slub $11 (Orig. $30): The perfect everyday dress to wear with sneakers, sandals or wedges alike.

