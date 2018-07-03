Give your child a Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 fitness tracker w/ two bands for $60 (Reg. $80+)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 12:40 pm ET

BuyDig is currently offering the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 with Black and Minnie Mouse or BB-8 Club Bands for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at other retailers like Best Buy that come with just one band and is the second lowest price we have tracked this year. This fitness tracker is a simple and cost-effective way to get your child interested in fitness. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 features:

  • Swim-friendly kids activity tracker
  • Kid-tough stretchy band
  • Periodically syncs with free mobile app
  • 1-year battery life
$60

buydig

