Instant Pot 10-in-1 Ultra 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker is now $110 at Amazon (Reg. $150)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 8:56 am ET

View Comments

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt. 10-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s deal is $40 in savings, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This 10-in-1 cooker can be a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 reviews.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt. 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

  • Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen Appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment
  • New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs
  • Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances – pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer
  • Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. The microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard