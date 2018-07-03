Instant Pot 10-in-1 Ultra 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker is now $110 at Amazon (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt. 10-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s deal is $40 in savings, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This 10-in-1 cooker can be a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 reviews.
Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt. 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker:
- Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen Appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment
- New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs
- Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances – pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer
- Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. The microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration