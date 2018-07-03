iTunes launches July 4th Movie Sale: Bundles from $20, 4K films, $1 rental, more

- Jul. 3rd 2018 10:08 am ET

iTunes has launched its July 4th movie sale, including 4K films, bundles and much more. The deals start at $4 and each of these flicks will become a permanent part of your library. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental down below.

Movie Bundles |

  • Classic 80’s Vol. 1 10-film Bundle: $50 (Reg. $100)
    • Risky Business, The Shining, Caddyshack and more
  • Classic 80’s Vol. 2 10-film Bundle: $50 (Reg. $100)
    • The Goonies, Batman, Little Shop of Horrors, more
  • The Purge Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
  • Blade Runner 3-film Bundle: $25 (Reg. $40)

4K Movies |

More deals |

Don’t miss this week’s $1 HD rental I, Tonya. Regularly $5 or more, this is the first drop we’ve seen on this highly-anticipated film.

