Joss & Main July 4th Steals has furniture, decor, bedding & more from $50

Joss & Main is having its July 4th Steals with up to 80% off furniture, decor, bedding and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders can enjoy free delivery.

Serve your guests their favorite drinks with the Justine Bar Cart for $700. Its gold accents will standout wherever you place the cart and it will be so fun to decorate during the holidays. For comparison, this bar cart was originally priced at $1,470. Another similar option is the Cassidy Mirrored Serving Cart that’s priced at just $200, which is down from its 280.

Our top picks from Joss & Main include:

In case you missed it, West Elm is having its Red, White, Oooh Sale with an extra 20% off your order.