Add Logitech’s MX Anywhere Mouse to your bag for just $22 shipped (Reg. $35+)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 4:25 pm ET

$22
View Comments

Dell via Rakuten offers the Logitech MX Anywhere Mouse for $22.09 shipped when code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally closer to $35 at Amazon and up to $55 at Walmart, this beats our last mention by $3 and is the best we’ve tracked. If you need a spare mouse for your laptop, desktop, or backpack, this is a great option. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands of Amazon shoppers.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Logitech MX Anywhere Mouse features:

  • Tiny Logitech Unifying receiver stays in your notebook – plug it in, forget it, even add compatible wireless devices without multiple USB receivers
  • Compact, sculpted shape for greater mobility and comfort
  • Hyper-fast scrolling lets you fly through long documents and web pages
  • Forward and back thumb buttons flip through web pages and photos faster than ever
$22

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Logitech Dell

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)