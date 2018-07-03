Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20

The gym can be great during the winter months to get your workout in while the weather is cold, however, this summer take your training outdoors. Enjoy fresh air and sunlight with endless outdoor exercise options like hitting the trail, court or just using your own back yard. Plus, going outdoors keeps you away from all of the germs at the gym. And you don’t have to spend a fortune on workout equipment. That’s why today we are sharing our top workout accessories that you can take outdoors under $20.

If you like doing yoga or just want a mat to cushion you while you workout on the grass or cement, the BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Mat is a perfect option. It rolls up neatly and even has a carrying strap for easy transport. This mat is available in seven versatile color options and is priced at just $17. Even better, with over 8,500 reviews, the GoYoga mat is rated 4.4/5 stars.

There are a few things you need when heading outside to work out including water, your keys and cash. With the Waterfly Hiking Waist Bag you can hold all of your necessities right around your waist. Designed with lightweight material, this belt keeps all your essentials handy and more secure than if you threw them in your pockets. It features high quality zippered pockets and its front reflective strip keeps you visible in low light, in case you want to go on morning or evening runs. This fanny workout pack is priced right under $20.

No matter how bumpy the trail or road may be, your phone will stay safe and secure on your bike with Delta Smart’s Mount Case. Regardless of the model or make of your phone, it will keep any type of device in place without much added bulk. It’s the perfect accessory if you need navigation, to answer calls or listen to music while cycling. Plus, it’s affordable at $20.

Jumping rope is one exercise that’s perfect to do outdoors. The King Athletic Jump Rope will help you build endurance, stamina and speed while improving your muscle tone throughout your entire body. It also has the option to adjust to your desired length by just twisting the handle. This jump rope is priced at just $13, rated 4.4/5 stars and has over 1,000 reviews.

Which one of these accessories is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.