Receive notifications when someone is at your door with Ring Pro: $161.50 (Reg. $249)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 1:19 pm ET

Trusted seller Pro Electronics via Rakuten is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $161.46 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Note: You’ll need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to apply the code. That’s nearly $90 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon or Best Buy and is the lowest price we have tracked in 2018. In addition to being a Wi-Fi doorbell, the Ring Pro will also send motion alerts to your smartphone. Rated 4/5 stars by 11,000 reviewers on Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

  • 1080p resolution provides clear, high-quality video
  • 160° field of view for a wide coverage area
  • Integrated IR LEDs provide night vision for use at all times
  • 2-way audio with noise cancellation allows you to speak and listen to those you are monitoring
  • Motion detection with programmable motion zones
  • -5° to 120°F operating temperature for performance in extreme climates
  • Bank-grade encryption enables a secure transmission of data
  • Includes four interchangeable faceplates for matching your existing hardware

