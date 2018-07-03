Receive notifications when someone is at your door with Ring Pro: $161.50 (Reg. $249)

Trusted seller Pro Electronics via Rakuten is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $161.46 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Note: You’ll need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to apply the code. That’s nearly $90 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon or Best Buy and is the lowest price we have tracked in 2018. In addition to being a Wi-Fi doorbell, the Ring Pro will also send motion alerts to your smartphone. Rated 4/5 stars by 11,000 reviewers on Amazon.

