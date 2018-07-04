Amazon has the NERF Doomlands Longarm Blaster for under $10 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Nerf Doomlands Impact Zone Longarm Blaster for $9.98 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s good for 50% off the regular price, an Amazon all-time low and the best price available by 33%. Early ratings on this blaster are solid along with the rest of Nerf’s lineup.
Nerf Doomlands Longarm Blaster features:
In a post-apocalyptic future, the Earth is devastated by a meteor strike. In the meteor’s impact zone, an alien spore is changing harmless ash into deadly creatures. A lone hero enters the zone to destroy the spore and battle the infection. This is the world of Nerf Doomlands Impact Zone! Fight to save the survivors with the Longarm blaster. This 5-shot blaster has a rotating drum that flips open for fast reloading. Pull the slide back and pull the trigger to fire each dart. A transparent area on the blaster reveals the inner firing mechanism! Comes with 5 Elite darts.