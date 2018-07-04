Expand your home’s Wi-Fi network w/ Linksys’ 802.11ac Extender at $55.50 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers the Linksys AC1900 Gigabit 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $55.44 shipped. Normally selling for $100 at B&H, Best Buy and Walmart, it has more recently been going for around $80 at Amazon. That’s good for an upwards of $45 discount and matches the previously-tracked all-time low. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 900 shoppers.
Linksys Gigabit Range Extender features:
- Eliminates Wi-Fi dead zones and boost Next-Gen AC Wi-Fi in and around your home
- Works with all Wi-Fi Routers and Multi-User MIMO Routers;Wireless MAC Filtering
- Simple setup with Push Button Connect and Spot Finder Technology for optimal placement and performance
- Advanced dual-band Wi-Fi Speeds up to AC1900+ (N300+AC1733)
- Expand Wi-Fi coverage up to 10,000 square feet
- Cross-Band and Beamforming Technologies work to optimize Wi-Fi connections
- Gain enhanced wired speeds for a Smart TV, gaming console, Blu-ray Disc player or other Wi-Fi device using the Gigabit Ethernet port
- Can also work in Access Point mode for an expanded Wi-Fi network, Wi-Fi Bands : Simultaneous Dual band, 2.4 Ghz + 5 Ghz