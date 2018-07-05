Abercrombie offers 50% off all shorts & clearance from just $7: t-shirts, jeans, more

Abercrombie is offering 50% off all shorts, t-shirts, jeans and more with deals from $7. Prices are as marked. Shipping adds $7 or receive free delivery on any jean purchase. For men, the Longer Plainfront Shorts are marked down to $24. These shorts are perfect everyday and feature stretch for comfort. It’s available in four color options and would look great paired with the Classic Henley Shirt. For comparison, the shorts are originally priced at $48. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: