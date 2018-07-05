adidas men’s Ultraboost Parley Running Shoes are perfect for summer workouts at under $100

adidas currently has its men’s Ultraboost Parley Running Shoes for $98 with promo code BTS30 is used at checkout. These shoes are originally $200, the lowest price we can find and currently $179 at Nordstrom currently. They’re cushioned for comfort and feature moisture-wicking material for comfort. A perfect option for all of your summer workouts. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
adidas Ultraboost Parley Running Shoes feature:
- A supportive knit cage at the midfoot provides a locked-down fit.
- Lightweight comfort adidas Primeknit upper wraps the foot in adaptive support and ultralight comfort.
- Energized cushioning Boost is our most responsive cushioning ever.
- These running shoes combine comfort and high-performance technology to deliver a best-ever-run feeling.
- They have a foot-hugging knit upper that’s made with moisture-wicking yarn spun from recycled plastic.
