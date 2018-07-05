adidas men’s Ultraboost Parley Running Shoes are perfect for summer workouts at under $100

adidas currently has its men’s Ultraboost Parley Running Shoes for $98 with promo code BTS30 is used at checkout. These shoes are originally $200, the lowest price we can find and currently $179 at Nordstrom currently. They’re cushioned for comfort and feature moisture-wicking material for comfort. A perfect option for all of your summer workouts. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

adidas Ultraboost Parley Running Shoes feature:

A supportive knit cage at the midfoot provides a locked-down fit.

Lightweight comfort adidas Primeknit upper wraps the foot in adaptive support and ultralight comfort.

Energized cushioning Boost is our most responsive cushioning ever.

These running shoes combine comfort and high-performance technology to deliver a best-ever-run feeling.

They have a foot-hugging knit upper that’s made with moisture-wicking yarn spun from recycled plastic.

