Catch news, sports, more w/ AmazonBasics' 35-mile TV Antenna at $13 (35% off)

- Jul. 5th 2018 9:15 am ET

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 35-mile Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna for $12.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 35% and matches our previous mention as well as the all-time low at Amazon. Unsure what OTA channels are available in your area? Check out AntennaWeb for the rundown. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers. 

AmazonBasics 35-mile TV Antenna features:

  • NOTE: Channel reception will vary depending on what’s being broadcast in your area, how far away you are from broadcast towers, and your surroundings (i.e. obstructions between you and the towers)
  • 35 Mile range to access from broadcast tower; receives free HD channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and more
  • Reversible with black or white sides to match your home’s decoration; antenna can be painted over to achieve a more personal touch
  • Supports 1080 HD and includes 10 foot coaxial cable
  • Multi-Directional and Reversible: No pointing” needed”

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
