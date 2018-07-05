Apera duffel bag in several colors w/ MacBook sleeve for $79 shipped (Reg. $125)

- Jul. 5th 2018 11:34 am ET

View Comments

Amazon is currently offering the Apera Performance Duffel Bag in several color options for $79.20 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and $47 off the original rate. Rated 4.5/5 stars. This bag is the perfect option for travel, the gym and work, with a 15-inch MacBook sleeve.

Apera Performance Duffel Bag features:

  • Sanitized-infused product protection resists the formation of bacterial odor.
  • Laser-cut venting for your bag to breathe, ventilate, stay healthy.
  • Immense capacity features 43 liters of storage volume and comes with free fit pocket.
  • Water-resistant base protects the interior from moisture.
  • Large exterior pocket on each end holds a pair of men’s size 12 shoes.
  • Immense interior capacity, two exterior shoe pockets, laptop and tablet storage, and, of course, antimicrobial product protection to resist the formation of bacterial odor.

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author