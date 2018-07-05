Apera duffel bag in several colors w/ MacBook sleeve for $79 shipped (Reg. $125)

Amazon is currently offering the Apera Performance Duffel Bag in several color options for $79.20 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and $47 off the original rate. Rated 4.5/5 stars. This bag is the perfect option for travel, the gym and work, with a 15-inch MacBook sleeve.
Apera Performance Duffel Bag features:
- Sanitized-infused product protection resists the formation of bacterial odor.
- Laser-cut venting for your bag to breathe, ventilate, stay healthy.
- Immense capacity features 43 liters of storage volume and comes with free fit pocket.
- Water-resistant base protects the interior from moisture.
- Large exterior pocket on each end holds a pair of men’s size 12 shoes.
- Immense interior capacity, two exterior shoe pockets, laptop and tablet storage, and, of course, antimicrobial product protection to resist the formation of bacterial odor.