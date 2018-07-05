Belkin launches 10,000mAh power bank with MFi Lightning input

Belkin has today unveiled its latest offering to keep your devices charged up on the go, the BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K with Lightning Connector.

Belkin says that this power bank is the first to offer up a MFi certified Lightning input to charge up the bank. This makes life a little simpler by allowing one cable to charge iPhone or iPad as well as the 10,000mAh portable charger.

BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K with Lightning Connector comes in black or white with a two-tone satin and glossy design. It offers output via two USB-A ports and an LED indicator to check your battery level. Notably, USB-C is missing here.

Belkin has opened up pre-orders at $60 for the charger today with the product shipping in early August.

If that price sounds steep to you, Aukey offers a 20,000mAh model with Lightning input for $35. While this option isn’t MFi certified, some manufacturers say it isn’t needed when it comes to power input for devices other than iPhone and iPad like wireless chargers and power banks.