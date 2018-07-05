Brita’s 10-Cup Water Pitcher + Filter hits Amazon low at $22 Prime shipped

- Jul. 5th 2018 3:34 pm ET



Amazon is currently offering the Brita 10-Cup Water Pitcher with Filter in red for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $35, this is the best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. Home Depot sells them for $35 and they are on sale at Target right now for $29 with an extra 5% off for REDcard holders. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers.

Brita 10-Cup Water Pitcher:

Brita

