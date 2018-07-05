Disney’s back-to-school guide has all of your favorite characters: Spider-Man, Frozen, more

Can you believe that we are already talking about heading back to school? Disney’s guide to prepping for the upcoming school year is live with everything you need to head to the classroom in style. Whether you’re needing to the perfect lunch pal, backpack or jacket, Disney’s new guide has it all. Plus, they’re bringing back some favorite characters including Spider-Man, princesses, Inside Out, Frozen, Incredibles and more. Keep scrolling to find our top picks from Disney’s guide.

If your child is a fan of Spider-Man, they will love the items that are on the market at Disney. The Spider-Man Thwip Backpack is a perfect option for back to school and it features a double zip closure for all of your child’s essentials. This backpack is stylish, versatile and you can easily attach Disney’s Spider-Man Thwip Lunch Tote for $15. It also has a name tag space with Spider-Man graphic to always identify their luchbag.

Is your daughter into princesses? The Disney Princess Backpack features a light pink exterior and all of the Disney Princesses on a leather backpack that’s fashionable with Jasmine, Belle, Mulan and Cinderella. It also has two gold zippered compartments and with two gold faux leather zip pulls that are easy to access. Even better, this backpack is priced at just $25. You can also store the Princess Water Bottle in the pocket to keep you children hydrated throughout the day. Plus, it even has a built-in straw for easy drinking.

The Disney back-to-school guide is also full of supplies. There’s an array of zip-up stationary that features 30+ pieces including markers, color pencils, a glue stick, erasers and more. Find your favorite character including Frozen, Minnie Mouse, Ariel, Cars, and many more.

Send your child off to school in style with the apparel in the Disney back-to-school guide. One of our favorite options for boys is the Star Wars T-Shirt and Vest Set for $30. This set is inspired by early video games and it’s great for chilly fall days to throw over a t-shirt or long-sleeve shirt.

Another favorite for girls is the Rapunzel Skirt Set that’s perfect for mobility with stretch infused fabric. The top states “Take the Lead” promoting confidence in young women and it’s inspired by the movie Tangled. Plus, the skirt’s elastic waist will be comfortable all-day and perfect for warm August days.

