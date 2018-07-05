Green Deals: EcoSmart 4-pack 60W A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs $6, more

Home Depot offers a four-pack of EcoSmart 60W A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $5.86 shipped. Regularly selling for $10 or more, this is a match of our previous mention and a great price on a four-pack of bulbs. Switch to LED and save on energy costs with a 14-year life expectancy. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include:

Now you can have all the energy savings and safety benefits of LED technology without sacrificing the look of a traditional incandescent light bulb. One EcoSmart 60W Equivalent Frosted Glass Filament LED light bulb uses only 7.5 watts of energy and is rated to last for up to 15,000 hours, estimated to cost only $.90 per year to operate. That means only one of these bulbs offers up to $86 in energy bill savings over the course of its lifetime. These bulbs are omnidirectional, emit a natural daylight color and are fully dimmable and energy star certified. They are recommended for use anywhere inside your home where an incandescent or CFL has been previously used, including table lamps, floor lamps, hanging fixtures, wall fixtures.

