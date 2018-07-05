Hasbro’s DropMix Music Gaming System hits all-time low of $30 (Reg. $48)

Best Buy is currently offering the Hasbro DropMix Music Gaming System for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. If your cart total exceeds $35, you will receive free shipping. That’s good for about $18 off the going rate found at other retailers like Walmart or Target and is the lowest price we have tracked. This game is made by the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central, making it a great party game to add to your collection. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Hasbro DropMix Music Gaming System features: