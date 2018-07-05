Hasbro’s DropMix Music Gaming System hits all-time low of $30 (Reg. $48)

Best Buy is currently offering the Hasbro DropMix Music Gaming System for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. If your cart total exceeds $35, you will receive free shipping. That’s good for about $18 off the going rate found at other retailers like Walmart or Target and is the lowest price we have tracked. This game is made by the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central, making it a great party game to add to your collection. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Hasbro DropMix Music Gaming System features:
- Fast-paced music mixing game that lets you create unexpected song mixes
- Keep the music pumping with 3 ways to play: Freestyle, Clash, and Party
- Includes 60 DropMix cards featuring music from top artists and popular songs
- Game play requires free DropMix app (App only available in US, Canada, UK, Mexico, Australia, NZ, Hong Kong and Singapore)
- Recommended ages: AGES 16+.4 x 1.5V AA alkaline batteries required. Not included.