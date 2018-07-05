Jos. A. Bank refreshes your wardrobe w/ shorts, dress pants, polo shirts & more from $36

Jos. A. Bank is currently taking up to 70% off sitewide as well as an extra 40% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. You can find great deals on shorts, dress pants, polo shirts & more. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery. The men’s Traditional Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt is polished and versatile to wear with shorts, jeans or slacks alike. This stylish polo shirt features a soft cotton blend fabric, that’s breathable and sweat-wicking for all of your warm weather events. Pick up this polo shirt for $49, which is down from its original rate of $90. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

In case you missed it, Dockers is having its End of Season Sale with an extra 30% off clearance items.