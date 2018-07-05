Get in-car navigation, Alexa, more w/ the Roav VIVA for $40 shipped (Reg. $60)

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Roav VIVA Alexa-Enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger for In-Car Navigation and more at $39.99 shipped when code VIVAPDDL is used at checkout. Regularly $60, this is just $1 above our last mention and the best available. If you’ve been in the market for a new high-powered car charger with extra features, VIVA packs in-car navigation, Alexa, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from hundreds. Learn more about the Roav VIVA in our announcement coverage.

Anker Roav VIVA features:

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, hear the latest news, shop online, play music, and more over Bluetooth, Carplay, Android Auto, or an Aux in connection. Spotify will be supported as soon as available. What You Get: Roav VIVA, Manual, Quick Guide, Happy Card, Skills Cards, 12-month warranty and our friendly customer service

